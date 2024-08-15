Mlilala Class! RUTO blasts businessmen for missing out on the lucrative opportunities to cash in during Paris Olympics

Friday, August 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has hit out at Kenyan businessmen and companies, accusing them of sleeping on the job.
While awarding athletes who won
medals during the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics at Eldoret State
Lodge, the Head of State argued that whereas the athletes did Kenya proud,
businessmen failed to hold their weight in availing Team Kenya kits to the general
masses at the French capital city and the rest of the world.
The President noted that a
sizeable customer base impressed by Kenya’s performance could not
find the merchandise on sale.
"Let me also say that we
have a whole commercial business around sports," Ruto stated.
"Our business people are
sleeping on the job. How can people be looking for Kenyan sportswear and sports
gear in Paris and there is nobody to sell."
The Head of State, therefore,
challenged business traders to step up and embrace sports kits from Kenya for
commercialization.
"I want to encourage more
business people, enterprises and companies to commercialize our sports. Put in
the money for us to have that brand that is Kenyan and a brand that will earn
more money for our men and women," Ruto added.
"I look forward to
expanding the sports infrastructure and I want to encourage not just government
but even the private sector."
"I have given very clear
instructions to the Ministry on the kind of reward system so that more young
people can understand there is something in sports and it can be a
career," he stated.
While the Head of State was well
within his rights to criticize Kenyan businessmen, Team Kenya has a deal with
Nike which retains exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute the
kits.
The kits worn by Team Kenya at
the Paris Olympics were designed by Nike as part of an agreement between the
clothes manufacturer and the relevant federations.
The new designs were unveiled on
April 11 this year with Nike as the sales partner.
