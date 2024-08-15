Mlilala Class! RUTO blasts businessmen for missing out on the lucrative opportunities to cash in during Paris Olympics





Friday, August 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has hit out at Kenyan businessmen and companies, accusing them of sleeping on the job.

While awarding athletes who won medals during the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics at Eldoret State Lodge, the Head of State argued that whereas the athletes did Kenya proud, businessmen failed to hold their weight in availing Team Kenya kits to the general masses at the French capital city and the rest of the world.

The President noted that a sizeable customer base impressed by Kenya’s performance could not find the merchandise on sale.

"Let me also say that we have a whole commercial business around sports," Ruto stated.

"Our business people are sleeping on the job. How can people be looking for Kenyan sportswear and sports gear in Paris and there is nobody to sell."

The Head of State, therefore, challenged business traders to step up and embrace sports kits from Kenya for commercialization.

"I want to encourage more business people, enterprises and companies to commercialize our sports. Put in the money for us to have that brand that is Kenyan and a brand that will earn more money for our men and women," Ruto added.

"I look forward to expanding the sports infrastructure and I want to encourage not just government but even the private sector."

"I have given very clear instructions to the Ministry on the kind of reward system so that more young people can understand there is something in sports and it can be a career," he stated.

While the Head of State was well within his rights to criticize Kenyan businessmen, Team Kenya has a deal with Nike which retains exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute the kits.

The kits worn by Team Kenya at the Paris Olympics were designed by Nike as part of an agreement between the clothes manufacturer and the relevant federations.

The new designs were unveiled on April 11 this year with Nike as the sales partner.

