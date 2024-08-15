AOKO OTIENO shares shocking information about RACHEL RUTO and deported Sofapaka FC boss ELLY KALEKWA (Explosive Tweets).





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Fiery blogger Aoko Otieno claims that First Lady Rachel Ruto was caught in a hotel room with Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa, leading to his deportation.

Kalekwa was reportedly beaten up and deported 3 hours later.

Rachel said she had gone to collect money for Harambee.

The story was covered exclusively in the Nairobian when Ruto was the Deputy President but they only referred to her as the wife of a senior and influential Jubilee politician.

Aoko has decided to spill the beans.

Check out her tweet.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.