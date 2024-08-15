More trouble in ODM as members protest against RAILA for ‘eating alone’ after joining RUTO’s Government

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in deep trouble for leaving some communities out during the sharing of Cabinet slots that President William Ruto gave him as well as ODM leadership positions.
This is after ODM officials from
Isiolo County protested against Baba for sidelining them.
The members pointed out in the
recent appointments of cabinet secretaries put forward by ODM, the North
Eastern region despite being a stronghold of the party was not considered.
Out of the 4 cabinet secretaries
tapped by ODM to join President William Ruto's cabinet, none of the appointees
hail from the Upper Eastern Region.
Led by their regional party
leaders of the North Eastern region, the members further noted that the region
was once again left out as ODM proposed new names to take up leadership
positions in the political outfit.
Nonetheless, the members
appreciated the proposal to have Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga as party
chairperson citing it as a positive step towards achieving gender inclusion.
The representatives from North
Eastern urged Raila to consider the region in future appointments both in the
party and in the government.
"What we are asking as
Isiolo County is to stop directing appointments in Nyanza and Coast. We want a
representative here in Isiolo,” they asserted.
In their message to the party,
they urged to be represented at the national office so that they can have a
voice at the decision-making table.
