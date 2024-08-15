More trouble in ODM as members protest against RAILA for ‘eating alone’ after joining RUTO’s Government





Friday, August 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in deep trouble for leaving some communities out during the sharing of Cabinet slots that President William Ruto gave him as well as ODM leadership positions.

This is after ODM officials from Isiolo County protested against Baba for sidelining them.

The members pointed out in the recent appointments of cabinet secretaries put forward by ODM, the North Eastern region despite being a stronghold of the party was not considered.

Out of the 4 cabinet secretaries tapped by ODM to join President William Ruto's cabinet, none of the appointees hail from the Upper Eastern Region.

Led by their regional party leaders of the North Eastern region, the members further noted that the region was once again left out as ODM proposed new names to take up leadership positions in the political outfit.

Nonetheless, the members appreciated the proposal to have Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga as party chairperson citing it as a positive step towards achieving gender inclusion.

The representatives from North Eastern urged Raila to consider the region in future appointments both in the party and in the government.

"What we are asking as Isiolo County is to stop directing appointments in Nyanza and Coast. We want a representative here in Isiolo,” they asserted.

In their message to the party, they urged to be represented at the national office so that they can have a voice at the decision-making table.

