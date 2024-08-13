Mimi Si Mjinga! I did not and will never form a coalition Government with RAILA – RUTO ‘dumps’ BABA in broad daylight after ‘fooling’ him to destroy Azimio





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has refuted claims that he formed a coalition government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This comes even as Raila betrayed the Azimio coalition by joining Ruto’s government, where he donated ODM luminaries to the Cabinet.

Speaking in Nyamira County yesterday, Ruto made it clear that the fact that Raila donated some ODM experts to join his Cabinet, does not mean he formed a coalition government with him.

According to Ruto, they have only agreed to work together on issues that will benefit Kenyans, and not the other way round.

The Head of State urged members of the public not to be worried about Raila’s entry into government, saying his main aim is to unite the entire country.

"We have not agreed with ODM to form a coalition. We have agreed that we will work together on tasks that will benefit all Kenyans.

"So, do not worry. My important job is to ensure that we unite Kenya and make it one,” said President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST