EUGENE WAMALWA acknowledges RUTO’s ingenuity in destroying the entire Opposition as he hints at exiting Azimio – Look!





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has hinted at a possible exit from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wamalwa stated that Azimio affiliate parties have reached the point of divorce.

He accused President William Ruto of swallowing the entire Opposition after he tapped Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which is one of Azimio’s major affiliate parties.

Wamalwa termed the ODM’s move to agree to work with President Ruto as a betrayal of the highest order.

“We in Azimio have reached a point of divorce. In a marriage when grounds of a divorce arrive, one of those is when you have irreconcilable differences,” Wamalwa said.

According to Wamalwa, he will soon walk in the footsteps of Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, who has already issued a notice to Azimio on her exit.

He further stated that former Agriculture CS Peter Munya’s PNU party has also issued Azimio exit notice and that his DAP-K party will soon do the same.

“I know Martha Karua has been here, she has already given her notice as Narc Kenya, of quitting Azimio.”

“Peter Munya was here and he has also given notice, and very soon Eugene Wamalwa and DAP-K will give notice.”

“But these matters that we are addressing and I can tell you as Azimio, we have lost direction.”

“We are doing something about it and very soon you will hear from us,” Wamalwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST