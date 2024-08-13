SIMBA ARATI threatens GACHAGUA in front of RUTO as he assures the President of RAILA ODINGA’s support – Look!





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Kisii Governor and ODM Party Deputy Leader Simba Arati has warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua never to sabotage President William Ruto and his government ever again.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for a cancer center in Kisii, officiated by President William Ruto and his deputy, Arati warned Gachagua, urging him to focus on development rather than play politics at the expense of Kenyans.

Arati emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration for the betterment of the country.

Addressing Deputy President Gachagua directly, Arati welcomed him to Kisii and encouraged him to continue his partnership with the President.

However, he cautioned against introducing divisive issues, hinting that Raila Odinga’s ODM is prepared to align itself more closely with Ruto if necessary.

"Mr. Deputy President, you are welcome to Kisii. Don't fear. Continue working with the President, but if you start bringing issues from the other side, as ODM, we are ready to work with him," Arati warned.

Gachagua has been accused of sabotaging the president and sending his foot soldiers to scuttle efforts made by the head of state to deliver to Kenyans.

In his remarks, Arati expressed gratitude to Ruto for including members of the ODM party in his government, highlighting the significance of working together across party lines.

"You know the other day; I was given the position of deputy party leader of ODM.

"We thank our Mr. President for accommodating us in government by giving positions to our people," Arati said.

"As the deputy party leader, I assure you that we will continue supporting you so that the country does not sink while we are in leadership positions," he further assured Ruto of ODM’s continued support.

