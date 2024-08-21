MCA exposes how RUTO and his allies orchestrated Governor MWANGAZA’s impeachment - The truth is finally out





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government may have orchestrated the downfall of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

This was revealed during Mwangaza’s impeachment hearing where a Meru MCA claimed that well-connected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials played a role in her impeachment.

During the hearing before the Senate plenary, Advocate Elias Mutuma, representing Governor Mwangaza, raised concerns about the involvement of political leadership in Meru in the impeachment process.

He highlighted the governor's previous defense, which centered on claims of being targeted by political forces within the county.

"The governor was here last year, and she's here again this year, and her defense has always been that she's being targeted by the political leadership of Meru," Mutuma stated.

He then asked whether there was any evidence of political influence in the current process.

In a startling revelation, Evans Mawira, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Mitunguu Ward in South Imenti Constituency, confirmed the involvement of UDA officials in the impeachment efforts.

"That is the position," Mawira responded when asked about the political forces behind the impeachment.

"After the political leadership in Meru felt that the governor had gone rogue, MCAs were mobilized along party lines, and the first party to do that was the UDA party,” he further elaborated.

Mawira went on to detail a meeting where he was personally contracted by the UDA party coordinator.

"I was personally called by the UDA party coordinator, we met with the chair of the MPs' Caucus, Hon. Rindikiri, and Hon. Kathuri Murungi, and we made a decision that we have to communicate to other UDA members that it is the position of the party that we have to withdraw all the support for the governor," he stated.

The involvement of the ruling party, UDA, in particular, adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing saga in Meru County, considering the embattled county boss was elected on an independent party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST