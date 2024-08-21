MCA exposes how RUTO and his allies orchestrated Governor MWANGAZA’s impeachment - The truth is finally out

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government may have orchestrated the downfall of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.
This
was revealed during Mwangaza’s impeachment hearing where a Meru MCA claimed
that well-connected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials played a
role in her impeachment.
During
the hearing before the Senate plenary, Advocate Elias Mutuma, representing
Governor Mwangaza, raised concerns about the involvement of political
leadership in Meru in the impeachment process.
He
highlighted the governor's previous defense, which centered on claims of being
targeted by political forces within the county.
"The
governor was here last year, and she's here again this year, and her defense
has always been that she's being targeted by the political leadership of
Meru," Mutuma stated.
He
then asked whether there was any evidence of political influence in the current
process.
In
a startling revelation, Evans Mawira, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for
Mitunguu Ward in South Imenti Constituency, confirmed the involvement of
UDA officials in the impeachment efforts.
"That
is the position," Mawira responded when asked about the political forces
behind the impeachment.
"After
the political leadership in Meru felt that the governor had gone rogue, MCAs
were mobilized along party lines, and the first party to do that was the UDA
party,” he further elaborated.
Mawira
went on to detail a meeting where he was personally contracted by the UDA
party coordinator.
"I
was personally called by the UDA party coordinator, we met with the chair of the MPs' Caucus, Hon. Rindikiri, and Hon. Kathuri Murungi, and we made a decision that
we have to communicate to other UDA members that it is the position of the
party that we have to withdraw all the support for the governor," he
stated.
The
involvement of the ruling party, UDA, in particular, adds a layer of complexity
to the ongoing saga in Meru County, considering the embattled county boss was
elected on an independent party ticket.
