Speaker MOSES WETANGULA in trouble for ‘conning’ a businessman supplying hybrid dogs – Look!





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been taken to court for failing to clear a Ksh281,000 debt owed for the supply of German Shepherd dogs.

According to Bethwell Isoka who sued the politician at the Small Claims Court, Wetangula, besides contracting him to supply two German Shepherd dogs, also sought to have him provide training services.

In the documents filed at the court, Isoka further stated that he was contracted to supply feeds and other items required to maintain the dogs.

To that end, Isoka claims that he supplied 2 packs of dog food, 4 packs of Brave Active (dog food), dog training sleeves, dog grooming brushes as well as choke chains and dog leashes.

Moreover, he also claims to have supplied Speaker Wetangula with a dog nail cutter, 5 litres of dog shampoo, and 5 litres of kennel disinfectant.

Documents tabled before the court indicated the total bill of all the items supplied totaled Ksh348,100.

According to Isoka, an initial deposit of Ksh100,000 was made. The parties then agreed to have the balance settled at an unspecified date.

By the time of filing the case, the balance of Ksh248,100 was still unpaid.

Isoka claims that Wetangula had deliberately failed to settle the balance which accounts for the price of the two dogs and the other items supplied.

"I tried reaching out to the respondent to recover the said balance but the respondent rudely and adamantly informed me that the he would not pay me the remaining balance," reads court papers.

Despite multiple attempts to secure payment, Isoka claimed that he was met with frustrations from the Speaker which forced him to pursue the legal route.

Attesting in Court, the claimant lamented the situation has taken a toll on his health.

