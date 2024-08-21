Speaker MOSES WETANGULA in trouble for ‘conning’ a businessman supplying hybrid dogs – Look!

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been taken to court for failing to clear a Ksh281,000 debt owed for the supply of German Shepherd dogs.
According to Bethwell Isoka who
sued the politician at the Small Claims Court, Wetangula, besides contracting
him to supply two German Shepherd dogs, also sought to have him provide
training services.
In the documents filed at the
court, Isoka further stated that he was contracted to supply feeds and other
items required to maintain the dogs.
To that end, Isoka claims that
he supplied 2 packs of dog food, 4 packs of Brave Active (dog food), dog
training sleeves, dog grooming brushes as well as choke chains and dog leashes.
Moreover, he also claims to have
supplied Speaker Wetangula with a dog nail cutter, 5 litres of dog shampoo, and
5 litres of kennel disinfectant.
Documents tabled before the
court indicated the total bill of all the items supplied totaled
Ksh348,100.
According to Isoka, an initial
deposit of Ksh100,000 was made. The parties then agreed to have the balance
settled at an unspecified date.
By the time of filing the case,
the balance of Ksh248,100 was still unpaid.
Isoka claims that Wetangula had
deliberately failed to settle the balance which accounts for the price of the
two dogs and the other items supplied.
"I tried reaching out to
the respondent to recover the said balance but the respondent rudely and
adamantly informed me that the he would not pay me the remaining balance,"
reads court papers.
Despite multiple attempts to
secure payment, Isoka claimed that he was met with frustrations from the
Speaker which forced him to pursue the legal route.
Attesting in Court, the claimant
lamented the situation has taken a toll on his health.
