Shock as it emerges that the escape of serial killer COLLINS JUMAISI from Gigiri Police Station was an inside job – See the senior police who helped him and others escape?





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – 8 police officers, among them Gigiri OCPD and OCS, have been interdicted for allegedly helping Kware serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 other suspects escape from Gigiri Police Station.

The decision to interdict them was arrived at after Acting Inspector General (IG) of Police Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin trooped to the police station after the news of the escape broke out.

The police bosses held an impromptu meeting to decide the next course of action and concluded the escape was most probably an ‘inside job.’

Reports indicated that the top cops questioned police officers who were on duty during the incident and inspected the cells where the suspects were being held.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders considering officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station," the acting IG, Gilbert Masenge stated.

Police noticed that the suspects had escaped on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, when suspects normally have their breakfast.

Police Constable Gerald Mutuku, who was in charge of conducting routine cell checks together with the canteen manager realised that 13 suspects had escaped.

They raised an alarm which saw the top police bosses flock the station promptly to establish the cause.

During the impromptu visit, DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed the suspects had escaped.

Mohamed said authorities had launched a manhunt to locate the fugitives and bring them to custody.

“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action,” he asserted.

It is alleged the suspects cut an opening through the wire mesh at the waiting bay before jumping off the perimeter wall.

Following the escape, Gigiri Police Station has been declared a crime scene as the DCI conduct further investigations to find clues that may help law enforcement officers track down the fugitives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST