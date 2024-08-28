MARIAH CAREY's sister's tragic dying wish revealed as friends slam the singer for not helping during her final days





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Mariah Carey's estranged sister, Alison, reportedly hoped that she could still repair her broken relationship with her megastar sister before her death.

Alison's friend and healthcare proxy, David Baker, told DailyMail that family members knew Alison had been in hospice care for the past month at her apartment in the small town of Coxsackie, New York - just 24 miles south of Albany.

The 'Vision of Love' singer, however, never called to check on her dying sister, Baker said

Alison was hurt by the way she was treated by her mother and Mariah, but she always had mixed feelings about her mother,' Baker told DailyMail. 'But I know it was her dying wish if she could've at least had a conversation with Mariah.'

On Monday, August 26, Mariah confirmed that her mother, Patricia, and Alison passed away.

'My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend,' Mariah said in a statement to People. 'Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.'

She continued: 'I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.'

Baker confirmed Mariah never called Alison while she was in hospice, but Alison's four adult children visited her at her apartment in Coxsackie within the past month.

Mariah had been upfront about her estrangement from her older sister, who had battled drug addiction for years.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer called Alison her 'ex-sister' and claimed Alison tried to get her to use drugs and had 'inflicted [her] with third-degree burns' when she was a pre-teen.

'When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine ... and tried to sell me out to a pimp,' Mariah wrote in her memoir. 'Something in me was arrested by all that trauma.

That is why I often say, "I'm eternally 12." I am still struggling through that time.'

Mariah said she finally made the decision to cut Alison out of her life in order to not be 'an enabler'.

The estrangement was extremely painful for Alison, Baker said.

'It stung because Mariah called Alison her ex-sister,' Alison's pal told DailyMail. 'She used to babysit and take care of Mariah. When that came out, she couldn't believe that Mariah had done that because she already was not talking to her, but then she kicked Alison in the teeth while she was already down.'

Alison was a recovering drug addict and had worked as a prostitute in New York to make ends meet. In 1990, she was diagnosed with HIV, although Baker questions whether that diagnosis was accurate.

Alison continued to spiral and was arrested in 2016 in Saugerties, New York for alleged prostitution.

On Tuesday, Baker confirmed to DailyMail that Alison did not die from cancer or HIV. He would not divulge the exact cause of death but said Alison passed away early Saturday morning due to 'internal organ failure'.

Baker said he found Alison unresponsive at about midnight on Saturday. A nurse was called, who confirmed the 63-year-old had passed away.

'She was on medications to make her feel comfortable and there was no indication that she was distressed or in pain,' Baker said.

The pal said Alison's four children visited her a few weeks before she passed.

'Mariah I love you, I desperately need your help,' she said to Mariah in the 2016 interview. 'Please don't abandon me like this.'