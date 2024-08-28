Smoking cannabis triples the risk of heart attacks and strokes, new report states

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A new study has revealed that smoking cannabis triples the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Scientists in France, who tracked more than 1,300
patients in intensive care, found people who took cannabis alone had almost
twice the risk of suffering a cardiovascular event.
Experts today urged hospitals to screen all emergency room
patients for recreational drug use.
Scientists have previously suggested the active ingredient
in cannabis, THC, triggers the body's fight-or-flight response, which raises
heart rate and blood pressure.
Over time, this damages the heart and increases the risk of
life-threatening problems like heart attacks.
In the study, researchers tracked 1,392 patients who were
admitted to 39 different intensive care units in France over a two-week period
in April 2021.
Among them, 11 percent (157) tested positive for
recreational drug use, including 136 with cannabis.
The other 21 were found to have heroin, cocaine,
amphetamines, or MDMA in their system.
More than a quarter (28.7 per cent) tested positive for
two or more of these drugs.
Over a follow-up of a year, the researchers discovered seven
per cent (94) of patients experienced a serious cardiovascular event including
death.
Of the 713 patients in total hospitalised for acute
coronary syndrome, 96 (14 per cent) had a positive recreational drug test and
50 (7 per cent) experienced serious cardiovascular events.
Computer modelling found recreational drug use was
'associated with a three times higher risk of serious cardiovascular events',
the scientists said.
They also found that among recreational drugs tested, MDMA
had a cardiovascular event risk of 4.1 times that of not taking any
drugs. Heroin stood at 3.6 times and cannabis 1.8 times.
'Other drug types did not have a statistically significant
relationship with serious cardiovascular events,' the researchers added.
Study author and doctor at Hospital Lariboisiere in
Paris, Dr Raphael Mirailles said: 'Recreational drug use was associated with a
tripling of the risk of a repeat serious cardiovascular event within one year.'
He added: 'There is an increasing amount of data regarding
the worst prognosis associated with recreational drug use, not only in cardiac
intensive care units but also in conventional intensive care units.
'Despite the high rate of underreporting of recreational
drug use, systematic screening is not recommended by the current guidelines.
'It might improve risk stratification of patients and
personalised care to favour drug withdrawal. Therefore, systemic screening
should be considered in intensive care.'
Scientists are still working to unravel exactly why
this cardiovascular risk occurs, though it's thought that THC activates
the body's fight-or-flight response, which typically occurs during stress or
fear.
When fight-or-flight is triggered, it leads to higher heart
rate and blood pressure.
Over time, this causes the heart to need to work harder to
pump blood to the rest of the body.
This can wear away at the heart and lead to conditions like
heart disease and stroke.
The scientists will present their research on August 31 at
the 2024 European Society of Cardiology Congress in London.
