Knife and gun-wielding men drag out kids from South African school (VIDEO)







Monday, August 5, 2024 - In a shocking incident at a primary school in one of Gauteng's townships, three men armed with kn!ves and one wielding a r!fle forcibly abducted two children, threatening staff members in the process.

The entire ordeal was captured on video and shared by Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, with the caption, “These thugs must be found.”

The disturbing footage shows the men dragging the hysterical children from the school, despite numerous attempts by bystanders to intervene. One of the assailants menacingly brandishes a knife towards a bystander who tries to stop them. The children are then taken to a waiting car, where another man, armed with a r!fle, stands guard.

In the video, presumed staff members and other bystanders can be heard pleading with the kidnappers to release the children, questioning their actions. Each approach by the bystanders is met with aggressive threats and the display of raised pangas. One of the kidnappers by the car confronts the crowd, saying, “Who do you think you are?” when asked about the children's abduction.

The Gauteng police have acknowledged the incident and stated that they will issue an official statement later.

This brazen act has sparked outrage and fear in the community, with calls for the immediate capture of the perpetrators and the safe return of the children. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the swift resolution of this case.

Watch the video below