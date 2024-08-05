Billy RAY CYRUS and FIREROSE's divorce is finalized three months following their bitter split







Monday, August 5, 2024 - Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus's divorce has been finalized three months following their bitter split.

The Country singer filed for divorce from his Australian wife of less than a year citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

Court documents signed on Monday, August 5, and obtained by DailyMail show that Firerose walked away with $0.

According to the report, that situation is likely fine by her. 'She settled for nothing just to be done with him and get away from the situation,' the insider told DailyMail.

For the most part, the divorce agreement sees each party walk away from the brief marriage with what they brought to it in the first place.

However, the terms of the divorce agreement show that Billy Ray has agreed to hand over any claims he has to credits or royalties on songs that the couple wrote or published together before and during their union.

Billy Ray's May 22, 2024 divorce filing came just days before Firerose 37, was due to have a double mastectomy following her diagnosis with the BRCA gene meaning she is more likely to contract certain cancers.

During the divorce battle, Billy Ray appeared to cast doubt on the truth of this claim by subpoenaing her medical records. She has since rescheduled her surgery.

Speaking Monday a source said, 'If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image.

‘There is no doubt she would have been awarded the divorce, but it was much more important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter and recover from her surgery peacefully.'

Billy Ray saw things differently, claiming Firerose had only married him to get the last name Cyrus. He said she changed her name from Hodges – her first husband's last name – just a couple of weeks ago.

'I'm just very relieved,' Billy Ray said in a statement to DailyMail,

This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of,' he added. 'Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme.

'It’s unfortunate it played out this way,' he said. 'Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart.

'Love is blind – that’s for sure.'