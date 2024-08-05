An usher asked me not to sit at the front seat because of my sandals - LADY shares her experience in church







Monday, August 5, 2024 - A lady called Angela Onoja has claimed that an usher asked her not to sit at the front row in church because of the sandals she was wearing.

She disclosed this in a Facebook post at the weekend

“An usher at Church asked me not to sit at the front seat because of my sandals. So, I leave my house early so I can be in Church on time and get a comfortable place to sit only to be asked not to sit there because I am putting on sandals? Like, how is that proper? It’s not even Sunday service. May God purge me of this anger I feel sha,” she wrote.