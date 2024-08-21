KAWIRA MWANGAZA breaks silence after her impeachment as she resorts to God to fight her enemies – See what she said?





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Kawira Mwangaza broke her silence after the Senate upheld her impeachment, noting that the lord will fight for her.

Mwangaza took to social media, sharing a message of faith and resilience deeply rooted in biblical references.

“Today, the Lord will fight for you and your household, he will give you permanent victory in every area of your life,” Mwangaza posted.

“A new beginning of victorious living is starting for you and you shall have great testimonies.”

Mwangaza’s statement, while spiritual, also seemed to carry an undercurrent of defiance and hope.

As she spoke of doors of blessings and greatness being opened, and missed opportunities being restored, Mwangaza appeared to be positioning herself not as a defeated politician but as a resilient leader who believes in divine intervention in the face of adversity.

“Every door of blessings, greatness shut at you shall be open, every missed opportunity shall be restored,” she continued.

The Senate found Mwangaza guilty of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

Despite the political and legal battles ahead, her words suggest she sees a higher power at work in her life and in the lives of her supporters.

“Divine visit from heaven that will change all ugly situations in your life to beautiful in your life will manifest today,” Mwangaza concluded.

