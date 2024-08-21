It is over for Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA as Senate also dramatically impeaches her – Look! She is not lucky this time

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – Embattled Kawira Mwangaza is no longer the governor of Meru County.
This is after the Senate upheld
her impeachment yesterday, marking the end of her tenure as the county's chief
executive.
The decision was reached
following a vote in the Senate, with Speaker Amason Kingi announcing the
outcome.
"Pursuant to Article 181 of
the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Government Act, and Standing Order
86 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate has resolved to remove from office
by impeachment Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County, and the
governor accordingly ceases to hold office," Speaker Kingi declared after
the voting.
The removal of Governor Mwangaza
from office triggers a chain of constitutional procedures outlined in Kenya's
governance framework.
As per the Constitution, Meru
Deputy Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia is set to assume the position of county
governor for the remainder of the term.
With the Senate's decision now
final, all eyes turn to Deputy Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia as he prepares to
take on the mantle of leadership in Meru County.
His tenure will be closely
watched as he steps into a role that comes with both opportunities and
challenges, more importantly, how he will relate with Senators.
This transition marks a new
chapter for Meru County, with the incoming governor expected to steer the county
through the remainder of the current term while addressing the pressing
institutional issues that led to the impeachment of his predecessor.
