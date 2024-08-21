It is over for Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA as Senate also dramatically impeaches her – Look! She is not lucky this time





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – Embattled Kawira Mwangaza is no longer the governor of Meru County.

This is after the Senate upheld her impeachment yesterday, marking the end of her tenure as the county's chief executive.

The decision was reached following a vote in the Senate, with Speaker Amason Kingi announcing the outcome.

"Pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Government Act, and Standing Order 86 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County, and the governor accordingly ceases to hold office," Speaker Kingi declared after the voting.

The removal of Governor Mwangaza from office triggers a chain of constitutional procedures outlined in Kenya's governance framework.

As per the Constitution, Meru Deputy Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia is set to assume the position of county governor for the remainder of the term.

With the Senate's decision now final, all eyes turn to Deputy Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia as he prepares to take on the mantle of leadership in Meru County.

His tenure will be closely watched as he steps into a role that comes with both opportunities and challenges, more importantly, how he will relate with Senators.

This transition marks a new chapter for Meru County, with the incoming governor expected to steer the county through the remainder of the current term while addressing the pressing institutional issues that led to the impeachment of his predecessor.

