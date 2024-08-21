Here is KAWIRA MWANGAZA‘s message after senators upheld her impeachment

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Impeached Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has issued a statement following the Senate's decision to uphold her impeachment.
Mwangaza opted for a reflective
approach, posting a message in which she expresses faith and optimism.
“Today, the Lord will fight for
you and your household, He will give you permanent victory in every area of
your life,” she wrote.
In the post she has shared on
Facebook, she appears to convey a sense of confidence in overcoming
the difficulties as she also promised new beginnings.
“A new beginning of victorious
living is starting for you and you shall have great testimonies, every door of
blessings, greatness shut at you, shall be open, every missed opportunity shall
be restored, a divine visit from heaven that will change all ugly situations in
your life to beautiful in your life will manifest today,” she said.
A total of 26 senators voted to uphold the first charge of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, while 14 senators abstained and four voted in her favor.
On the second charge of gross misconduct, 26 senators voted in favor of her impeachment, two voted against it, while 14 others abstained.
On the charge of abuse of office, 27 senators voted to uphold it, one voted against it, and 14 abstained.
Most of those who abstained are
allied to the Opposition parties.
