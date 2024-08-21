Here is KAWIRA MWANGAZA‘s message after senators upheld her impeachment





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Impeached Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has issued a statement following the Senate's decision to uphold her impeachment.

Mwangaza opted for a reflective approach, posting a message in which she expresses faith and optimism.

“Today, the Lord will fight for you and your household, He will give you permanent victory in every area of your life,” she wrote.

In the post she has shared on Facebook, she appears to convey a sense of confidence in overcoming the difficulties as she also promised new beginnings.

“A new beginning of victorious living is starting for you and you shall have great testimonies, every door of blessings, greatness shut at you, shall be open, every missed opportunity shall be restored, a divine visit from heaven that will change all ugly situations in your life to beautiful in your life will manifest today,” she said.

A total of 26 senators voted to uphold the first charge of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, while 14 senators abstained and four voted in her favor.

On the second charge of gross misconduct, 26 senators voted in favor of her impeachment, two voted against it, while 14 others abstained.

On the charge of abuse of office, 27 senators voted to uphold it, one voted against it, and 14 abstained.

Most of those who abstained are allied to the Opposition parties.

