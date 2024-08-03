KAMALA HARRIS officially declared Democratic nominee for President of United States







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Kamala Harris has won enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, has announced.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday," Harrison said during a campaign update video call on Friday.

"You returned your nomination petitions at lightning speed. You made your voices heard. And what you said was clear: We are not going back. We have to send Kamala Harris to the White House," Harrison said to the delegates in a call plagued by audio issues. "You demonstrated your dedication and your commitment to this process."

In a Harris for President campaign call, she said: "I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

"As your future president, I know we are up to this fight, and when we fight, everyone will say, we win," she later added.

If she wins the general election in November against former President Donald Trump, she would be the first woman to serve as president. Harris is already the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to be vice president.

The news comes just 12 days after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection on July 21, and endorsed her.