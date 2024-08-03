Actress HALLE BERRY accuses ex-husband OLIVIER MARTINEZ of 'delaying' co-parenting therapy as they battle to resolve conflicts around their son







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - American actress, Halle Berry has accused her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of delaying their co-parenting therapy to 'take the summer off' - one year after their divorce was finally completed.

The Oscar-winner, 57, married Martinez, 58, in 2013, the same year they welcomed son Maceo, 10 - and split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized seven years later in August 2023

The pair agreed to attend therapy in May to 'resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent' their son - but per court documents obtained by TMZ, Berry claims her ex decided to delay the sessions until September so he can take the 'summer off - without clearing it with her or their therapist.

She claims he did not attend July sessions to travel to his native France and that he wants to cancel sessions in August due to his brother visiting.

The actress wants a judge to force him to adhere to the schedule laid out in the agreement.

She also says as the therapy sessions are conducted via Zoom, Martinez cannot use travel as an excuse.

The star said the six joint sessions were due to be completed by June 14.





Back in May, it emerged the former couple would use the help of an adult and child psychiatrist in a bid to resolve their issues, as per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The doctor will 'determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the co-parenting therapy/coaching,' according to the documents.

The pair were set to attend one solo session, before going to at least six sessions together by June 14.

Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, 54, might get involved as well, with documents revealing the singer is not 'precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions.'

Halle, who started dating Hunt in September 2020, finalized her divorce from Olivier in 2023.