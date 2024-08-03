TRUMP posts KAMALA HARRIS' birth certificate and family photos showing her wearing Indian attire to ''prove she isn't black'' (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Former US President, Donald Trump shared a photograph of Vice President Kamala Harris wearing an Indian attire and also her birth certificate as he continued to push racially charged claims that the Democratic presidential candidate isn’t really Black.

A day after accusing Harris of only recently claiming Black heritage, Trump added to the controversy by sharing the photo of Harris wearing traditional Indian attire alongside her mother and maternal relatives.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated,”





The message came as Trump showed no signs of backing away from the controversy he launched during a 35-minute argumentative interview with reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists.

Trump’s campaign posted a headline depicting Harris as the “first Indian-American senator” elected from California as he addressed a rally in Pennsylvania.

J.D. Vance, Trump’s vice presidential running mate, praised Trump for having the courage to respond honestly to tough questions and slammed Harris as a “chameleon.”

Trump then reposted a series of posts from far right Republican Laura Loomer that "Kamala Harris' birth certificate proves[s] that she is lying about being Black" and "CNN did a whole interview about how Kamala is Indian." That post ends with the declaration, "Not Black!"

Trump also reposted Loomer's quoted post of an alleged birth certificate belonging to Kamala Harris. Loomer claims the birth certificate doesn't claim Harris "is Black or African."

However, the alleged birth certificate also states Harris is of Jamaican heritage and most Jamaicans are of African descent. Loomer also claims that "Trump is correct" to attack Harris because she is "not Black and never has been." Loomer then stated that Harris is "the descendent of slave owners."

Trump last week escalated his attacks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference by claiming that Harris said she was Indian, but then decided to "turn Black" and "became Black."

Trump then followed that up with additional Truth Social posts, one of Kamala Harris cooking Indian food with actress Mindy Kaling and talking about being of Indian heritage. Along with the video, Trump posted, "Crazy Kamala is saying she's Indian, not Black."





Harris’ father is from Jamaica and she says she is Black and South Asian. She attended Howard University, a historically Black college, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically Black sorority.