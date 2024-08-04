KAMALA HARRIS' husband DOUG EMHOFF acknowledges cheating allegations but doesn't deny it







Sunday, August 4, 2024 - In the wake of swirling rumors from conservative media, Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has seemingly confirmed allegations of infidelity during his first marriage.

Emhoff released a statement that stops short of an outright denial, adding fuel to the speculative fire.

For some time now, conservative outlets have claimed that Emhoff cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their children's nanny, allegedly resulting in a pregnancy. The Daily Mail recently published an exposé citing a close friend of the nanny who reportedly confirmed the affair.

In response to these persistent rumors, Emhoff issued an exclusive statement to CNN.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff said.

While this statement does not directly acknowledge the affair, it does not deny the allegations either, implying there may be some truth to them. Moreover, CNN reported that when they asked a spokesperson for the Harris Campaign to outright deny the basic facts of the Daily Mail's story, the spokesperson declined to comment.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff met in 2013, five years after his divorce from Kerstin, and married the following year. Harris is stepmother to Emhoff's two children, a detail that has been highlighted in political discussions, especially following J.D. Vance's controversial comments about childless women in leadership positions.

As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this development will impact public perception and the political landscape.