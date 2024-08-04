KAMALA HARRIS' husband DOUG EMHOFF acknowledges cheating allegations but doesn't deny it

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - In the wake of swirling rumors from conservative media, Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has seemingly confirmed allegations of infidelity during his first marriage.
Emhoff released a statement that stops short of an outright
denial, adding fuel to the speculative fire.
For some time now, conservative outlets have claimed that
Emhoff cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their children's nanny,
allegedly resulting in a pregnancy. The Daily Mail recently published an exposé
citing a close friend of the nanny who reportedly confirmed the affair.
In response to these persistent rumors, Emhoff issued an
exclusive statement to CNN.
"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through
some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the
years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on
the other side," Emhoff said.
While this statement does not directly acknowledge the
affair, it does not deny the allegations either, implying there may be some
truth to them. Moreover, CNN reported that when they asked a spokesperson for
the Harris Campaign to outright deny the basic facts of the Daily Mail's story,
the spokesperson declined to comment.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff met in 2013, five years after
his divorce from Kerstin, and married the following year. Harris is stepmother
to Emhoff's two children, a detail that has been highlighted in political
discussions, especially following J.D. Vance's controversial comments about
childless women in leadership positions.
As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this
development will impact public perception and the political landscape.
