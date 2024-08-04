CARDI B flaunts her baby bump after confirming OFFSET is child’s father amid divorce

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Cardi B had her baby bump on display while shopping in New York’s Diamond District on Friday night, August 2.
She stepped out after confirming her estranged husband
Offset is the father of her new baby amid their divorce.
Cardi, 31, who is currently pregnant with her third
child, confirmed Offset as the baby’s father in her divorce filing when noting
the paternity as part of her request for child support.
She also shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2 with
the former Migos rapper, 32.
As part of her petition, Cardi is seeking primary custody of
their three kids and reportedly wants all personal property they acquired
during their seven-year marriage to be divided equally between the two parties.
Cardi cited "irreconcilable differences" as the
reason for their split this time around. Though, the filing came after her
husband became the focus of recent infidelity rumors.
After tying the knot with the Atlanta rapper in 2017, the
Grammy winner first filed for divorce three years into their marriage,
admitting their relationship was marked by "a lot of drama."
Hours after her latest divorce filing on Aug. 1, she
announced her pregnancy on Instagram with two photos showing her cradling her
baby bump.
0 Comments