CARDI B flaunts her baby bump after confirming OFFSET is child’s father amid divorce







Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Cardi B had her baby bump on display while shopping in New York’s Diamond District on Friday night, August 2.

She stepped out after confirming her estranged husband Offset is the father of her new baby amid their divorce.

Cardi, 31, who is currently pregnant with her third child, confirmed Offset as the baby’s father in her divorce filing when noting the paternity as part of her request for child support.

She also shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2 with the former Migos rapper, 32.

As part of her petition, Cardi is seeking primary custody of their three kids and reportedly wants all personal property they acquired during their seven-year marriage to be divided equally between the two parties.

Cardi cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split this time around. Though, the filing came after her husband became the focus of recent infidelity rumors.

After tying the knot with the Atlanta rapper in 2017, the Grammy winner first filed for divorce three years into their marriage, admitting their relationship was marked by "a lot of drama."

Hours after her latest divorce filing on Aug. 1, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram with two photos showing her cradling her baby bump.