Sunday, August 4, 2024 - A gay Ugandan man, Grace, has shared a new administrative notice from his landlord, warning against homos£xual activities.

“High level of madness from my landlord,” he wrote.

“Circle of Suffering as a growing youth. Family knows you’re gay, disowns you that day, Youth cast away, with nowhere to stay. Landlord finds out, evicts you in dismay, Boss learns the next day, and you're fired straightaway. In Uganda, being gay brings relentless dismay.”