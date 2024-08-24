KALUMA urges Kikuyus to stop hating on RAILA ODINGA as he declares that Luos will support RUTO to the end.





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has urged members of the Kikuyu community to stop wishing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga bad luck as he vies for the African Union Chairperson (AUC) seat.

Raila, 80, is contesting for the powerful continental job which is currently occupied by former Mali Prime Minister Mousa Faki.

With Faki retiring in February 2025, Raila aims to fill his shoes, and President William Ruto has launched a fierce, taxpayer-funded campaign to ensure Raila becomes the next AUC Chairperson.

However, according to Kaluma, while many people wish Raila well in his new venture, some within the Kikuyu community are jealous and want him to lose

The ODM lawmaker reminded the Kikuyu community that it's the African heads of state who will vote for Raila, not them.

He also told the people from the mountain region that while they continue to oppose President Ruto, the Luos will firmly stand by him, no matter what.

“Why do Kikuyus on X (Twitter) hate Raila Odinga yet they did not, have not, and can never vote for him? When did Raila covenant to always save you from your electoral choices?

"Stop your Ruto must go, Gachagua must stay nonsense. For the sake of Kenya, we're with Ruto to the end,” Kaluma stated.

