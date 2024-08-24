RUTO graces OPARANYA‘s homecoming – It seems the President has rejoined his former party ODM





Monday, August 24, 2024 - President William Ruto seems to have joined his former party Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), going by what he did on Saturday in Kakamega County.

Ruto who is the United Democratic Alliance party leader, joined a host of ODM members during the homecoming of Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya.

The event was held at Emabole grounds in Butere, Kakamega.

According to the State House program, Ruto was to begin his day in Nandi to launch the last mile connectivity project that seeks to serve 6,000 homes at Kesogon in Aldai constituency.

Oparanya said Friday they were expecting about 7,000 people to attend the event.

“There will be enough food for everyone. I have been given so many bulls until I said enough. I have been given over 30 bulls for slaughter,” he said.

After the ceremony, Ruto and some guests would visit the home of the CS.

“As you are all aware, when a President goes to a place, security is tightened.

"Those who will be at Emabole Primary School will not all be allowed at this home for the reception,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST