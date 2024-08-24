MWANGI KIUNJURI heckled like a Burukenge for disrespecting GACHAGUA in Eldoret – VIDEO





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Laikipia East Member of Parliament, Mwangi Kiunjuri, on Friday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled badly for disrespecting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kiunjuri was the chief guest of a function in Eldoret and was accompanied by MPs Dunn Maina (Nyeri Town), Hon. KJ (Dagoretti), Hon. Wamachukuru (Kabete), and Hon. John Kiragu (Limuru).

When he took to the podium, Mwangi started attacking Gachagua but he was met with chants of ‘Gachagua ni Witu’(Gachagua is ours) and told to shut up.

Kiunjuri is among Mt Kenya leaders commonly known as 'tukunias' who are sent by state house operatives led by Farouk Kibet to disrespect the second in command who appears to be in firm control of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Here is a video of Mwangi Kiunjuri being heckled badly in Eldoret on Friday.

Mambo Ya Kenya Kwisha Ni Ngumu Sana Mpaka Mwangi Kiunjuri Couldn’t Believe He Was Addressing Eldoret ‘City’ Residents!

😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dedckv5Jm8 — Alfred Keter🇰🇪 (@alfredarapketer) August 23, 2024

