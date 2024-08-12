KALONZO compares RAILA ODINGA to a hungry hyena for wanting to remain as Azimio leader despite joining RUTO’s Government





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for wanting to be the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader despite officially joining the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Two weeks ago, Raila Odinga and Ruto announced the formation of a broad-based government, where the former premier's allies were appointed to the cabinet.

Kalonzo, speaking in a church in Makongeni Thika, termed Raila's support for the Kenya Kwanza administration as a betrayal of Kenyans demanding change.

""You are either with the Gen Zs and the people of Kenya or with Zakayo.

"It is as simple as that. I want to invite all Kenyans of goodwill to unite and save our country; we do not have another country,” Musyoka said.

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa said the ODM party cannot be in the opposition and still support the government.

Wamalwa said the rest of Azimio's leadership remains committed to supporting the Gen Z push for accountability and transparency.

“We are here to tell you today, the Gen Zs of this county and out of this country, that you are not alone, even if you feel betrayed, you are not alone, we stand with you.

"We are saying you cannot have both," Wamalwa said.

