Master of Doublespeak: RAILA ODINGA says he is with the people despite going to bed with President RUTO.





Monday, August 12,2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted the National Police Service over how its officers are handling protesters and journalists.

Some police officers were captured roughing up the protesters and members of the fourth estate, who were covering the Nane Nane March in Nairobi last Thursday.

In a statement, Raila said the officers were out of order for using violence against unarmed protesters and journalists.

"I have been made aware of the events that transpired during the peaceful Nane Nane protests.

"It is with deep concern that I learned of the arbitrary arrests, detentions, and excessive use of force by the police, which led to the harassment of peaceful protesters and journalists, including a member of the international press, Larry Madowo of CNN," he said.

The former premier faulted police for violating the rights of Kenyans as borne in the constitution, which allows them to peacefully assemble and express themselves freely, and the protection of journalists, which he observed was a fundamental pillar of Kenyan democracy.

In conclusion, Raila asked the police to release all protesters who were arrested during the ‘Nane Nane March’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST