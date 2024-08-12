JOHN MBADI disrupts RUTO’s Government after taking over as Treasury CS as he vows to do the unimaginable – Look!





Monday, August 12, 2024 – Things may never be the same again in the government of President William Ruto.

This is after the newly appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi vowed to disrupt the government systems to make them better.

Speaking after taking over as Treasury CS, Mbadi vowed to overhaul the payroll system for all government workers by integrating the payroll with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

According to Mbadi, the integration was long overdue and must be done.

"Clearly if we cannot integrate our payroll systems from the state departments to IFMIS, which is our parent accounting system, and all the way to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) then we don't know what we are doing," he told the press.

"So, anyone who is standing in the way of that reform please give way.

"Please allow Kenya to move forward. Don't be an obstacle. Payroll reforms must be done."

He noted that the new reforms were paramount to enable the government to raise more revenue after the collapse of both the Finance Bill 2024 and Finance Bill 2023.

"We don't have an option now that resources have become scarce.

"We must prudently and efficiently use public resources by making public procurement systems efficient and not open to abuse.

"We must make sure end-to-end procurement works," he added.

"If there are people who have benefited from the chaotic system, you have benefited enough. Now allow Kenyans to get value for money."

The new CS noted that he was hellbent on boosting the state revenues and embraced strategies instituted by KRA.

He eyes increasing the revenues by roughly Ksh400 billion.

