Here is RAILA ODINGA’s ODM message to Gen Zs after hijacking their protests and joining RUTO to ‘eat’





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has sent a message to Kenyan youths as they celebrate International Youth Day.

In a statement shared via its official X account, the Orange party extended its wishes to Kenya's young generation, highlighting a quote that resonates with the current agenda of Gen Zs in the country.

ODM urged the young generation to remember that “Youth is the canvas upon which the masterpiece of tomorrow is painted”.

“To all the Young People in the country, Happy International Youth Day.

"As you mark this important day, please remember that youth is the canvas upon which tomorrow's masterpiece is painted,” ODM stated.

The youth in Kenya have been pushing for a new country, demanding changes in leadership through the widespread protests.

However, ODM, under Raila Odinga's leadership, hijacked the protests and joined President William Ruto's government.

Five of Raila Odinga's allies were appointed to the cabinet after he joined Ruto.

The five are Hassan Joho(Mining and Blue Economy CS), Wycliffe Oparanya ( Cooperatives and MSMEs CS), John Mbadi( Treasury and Economic Planning ), Opiyo Wandayi( Energy and Petroleum), Beatrice Moe (East Africa Community Affairs CS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST