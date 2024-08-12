I am the one who will succeed RAILA ODINGA as ODM party leader once he joins AU – BABU OWINO declares





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has expressed confidence in succeeding Raila Odinga as ODM party leader when Odinga takes up the Africa Union chairperson role next year.

Once Raila Odinga takes up the Africa Union chairperson role, he will be required to resign as ODM party leader, a position he has held for nearly three decades.

Addressing a roadside rally in Nairobi on Sunday, Babu Owino expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will win the Africa Union chairperson seat in February next year.

"Baba akienda, mjitayarishe kufuata Babu! (When Baba goes, be prepared to follow Babu)" he said.

Raila will run against Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan of Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

“By February next year, Raila will go to Addis Ababa, and when Baba goes Babu will be left behind.

"Our brothers and sisters in ODM should be ready to rally behind me,” Babu Owino stated.

“For those who will want to fight me, I will deal with them properly.

"We will not want games in our party because this party must produce a president.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST