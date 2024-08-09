It is a new dawn! My broad-based government with RAILA ODINGA will unlock Kenya's potential – RUTO declares





Friday, August 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has stated that his broad-based government with opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will help the country unlock its full potential.

Speaking during the swearing-in of 19 approved Cabinet Secretaries on Thursday, Ruto said Kenya has always been held back by political rivalry.

He added that there comes a time when the interests of the country outweigh those of a political party.

The President said this is the reason he reached out to leaders from the Opposition party to join his administration.

Ruto said that he plans to use the knowledge and expertise of these leaders to move the country forward.

"The formation of this broad-based government that brings together former political rivals into one selfless patriotic team, will unlock the potential of our country that has long been denied us by factional and sectarian competition.

"While competition is good, there is a moment when the interest of the nation is greater than the interest of a political formation.

"It is the reason I have reached out across the aisle to bring onboard the knowledge, expertise, and experience of deserving Kenyans though belonging to a different political formation," Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST