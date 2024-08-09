EX CS MOSES KURIA vows to support GACHAGUA amid impeachment threat from RUTO’s allies – LOOK.





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has stated that he will not allow the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to occur.

President William Ruto's allies are planning to impeach Gachagua over allegations of undermining the president, gross misconduct, and sponsoring and financing Gen Z protests.

However, speaking at a funeral in Subukia on Wednesday, Kuria declared that he would not allow the impeachment of Gachagua.

Kuria said he has forgiven those who wronged him, adding that he is not holding grudges against anyone.

He reiterated that he is not harbouring any grudges against Gachagua and will not repay evil with evil.

“I will not agree for the Deputy President to be impeached. As long as I'm alive I will not allow his impeachment," Kuria said.

"We cannot pay a bad deed with a worse one, I have released him on free bond, Hakuna shida (there is no issue)," he said.

