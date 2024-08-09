MARTHA KARUA asks Police officers manning JIMI WANJIGI's home in MUTHAIGA to leave – Threatens to sue them





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has urged the police officers stationed at businessman Jimmy Wanjigi's Muthaiga home to leave, as it is not a police post.

On Thursday, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated they were searching for Wanjigi after finding four teargas canisters and a communication gadget in one of his vehicles.

The officers even broke into Wanjigi's house and reportedly beat his mother, wife, and children.

Karua on Friday paid a visit to Wanjigi and urged police to leave immediately or she would sue them.

"Hii sio camp ya polisi, hii ni nyumba ya mwenyewe na familia ingetaka kukaa kwa utulivu bila kubabaika, mmefanya yale mmefanya, sasa tunawaomba muondoke bila kukawia," she said .

(This is not a police camp, this is somebody's home and the family would want to live in peace without disturbance. You have done whatever you have done and we ask you to leave immediately).

"Let them consult among themselves but we expect them to withdraw immediately or come with a court order."

Karua was accompanied by DAP Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa among other leaders.

