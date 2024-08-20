I am a single mother with a 7-year-old dependent - A woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill a Nairobi-based businessman begs the court for leniency.





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - A middle-aged woman was arraigned in court on claims that she hired a hitman to execute a Nairobi-based businessman over a Ksh 1 billion property tussle.

The suspect, Winfred Musau, is alleged to have colluded with other individuals not before the court, between July 1 and August 2024, to kill businessman Anthony Maina Mutahi.

She was freed on a cash bail of Ksh 300,000 after pleading with Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi Kisau for leniency, claiming that she is a single mother with a seven-year-old dependent.

Winfred was arrested on August 1, 2024, by DCI officers and booked at Central Police Station.

The DCI reported that the suspect and the businessman were embroiled in a legal dispute over a prime property, which is believed to be the motive behind the alleged murder plot.

The businessman was targeted for murder in July 2024 but the plot to kill him was foiled.

“Back in July 2023, the businessman entered into a lease agreement with the owners of a building in town. Twenty-one days later, another woman who had previously claimed ownership of the same building appeared, making the same claim,” a witness said.

The dispute over the property, which Mutahi intended to acquire for Ksh. 1 billion, led to legal battles.

Winfred is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.