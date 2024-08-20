Ex-Governor OKOTH OBADO’s unlicensed and untaxed gold mine exposed - See PHOTOs.





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is reportedly running an unlicensed gold mine where he mines gold for export.

According to a source, Obado doesn’t pay taxes despite making millions of shillings from the gold mine.

A concerned Kenyan secretly took a photo of the gold mine and sent it to a popular X personality.

The gold mine is located in Masara and it is allegedly registered in his wife’s name.

Reports indicate that Obado exploits poor locals by paying them peanuts to mine the gold.

This comes even as Mining CS Ali Hassan Joho threatens to deal with cartels in the mining sector.

Joho said the Mining Act will be his guiding book as he streamlines the mining sector.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.