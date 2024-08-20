AOKO OTIENO reveals what DCI officers asked her over claims that Sofapaka FC boss ELLY KALEKWA was deported after being caught in a hotel room with RUTO’s wife, RACHEL.





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has narrated her ordeal in the hands of DCI officers after she was arrested last Friday over her tweets.

Aoko claims that she was questioned over a tweet she posted claiming that Sofapaka FC boss Elly Kalekwa was deported after he was caught in a hotel room with President William Ruto’s wife Rachel.

DCI officers reportedly asked Aoko,” Did you see us beat him?”

She responded saying, “I said he was beaten up but I didn’t say that it was the police who beat him,”

The fiery blogger threw shade at the DCI officers and claimed that they embarrassed themselves while trying to get information from her.

Check out her tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.