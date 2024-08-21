How rogue police officers helped serial killer JUMAISI to escape after falling out over a corrupt deal - It was an inside job.





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - It is now emerging that serial killer Jumaisi Khalusha was helped to flee long after 12 Eritreans escaped because of alleged infighting among rogue police officers over the loot that the Eritreans had paid to buy their freedom.

A source revealed that the Eritreans had broken out of jail by the time of the headcount at 5 am.

However, Jumaisi was still in custody after the Eritreans fled and even took breakfast after the headcount.

The officers felt short-changed after they found the 12 Eritreans missing from the cell during headcount and chose to muddy the waters by fleeing the most prized inmate who would attract the most intense public outrage.

It is believed that they disabled the CCTV cameras before helping the suspect escape.

Jumaisi was set to be arraigned in court on Friday to take a plea in the murder trial.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli declared the incident an inside job and interdicted 8 police officers, including the station’s bosses.

“We are investigating the incident and our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering that the officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station,” he said.

