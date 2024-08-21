GACHAGUA’s Deputy Communications Director speaks after she was fired mercilessly for allegedly praising RUTO





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Deputy Communications Director in the Office of The Deputy President, Martha Miano, has broken her silence after being reportedly fired for praising President William Ruto.

Martha said that she learnt that she had been fired through social media after a letter of termination went viral.

However, she expressed gratitude to her boss and said working in the second-highest office was a dream come true for her.

“What people don’t know is that in my village, no one has ever come close to working in such an office and in that capacity.

"I was the first at 32 years. It is not a mean achievement by all standards,” she wrote.

Martha maintained that despite being fired, she stands by what she believes in.

It is alleged that employees in the Office of The Deputy President have been instructed not to share anything positive about President Ruto.

However, Martha went against the orders.

A sneak peek into her Facebook account reveals that she has been busy praising Ruto and expressing her support for the broad-based government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.