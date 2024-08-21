Placed in the wrong university funding band? - Here is how to appeal and have RUTO’s Government fund your university education 95%





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – There is still hope for frustrated university students who have been placed in bands 4 and 5 in the new university funding model.

This is after Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala announced that first-year students can appeal the funding model bands they have been placed in.

Speaking while appearing before the National Assembly, PS Inyangala said that the accuracy of the means testing instrument (MTI) of the new university funding model depends on the information provided by the applicants.

She noted that most students applied for funding through cybercafes and submitted without verifying that they provided the correct information.

“The accuracy of the MTI in determining the level of need relies heavily on the information provided by the applicant. Many applicants have been using cybercafes and depending on the operators to submit their applications, often without thoroughly verifying that the correct information is provided,” said Inyangala.

Following numerous complaints about the bands in which students were placed, the Ministry of Education has disclosed that they can appeal and provide accurate information.

According to the Higher Education PS, students placed in the 'wrong' bands can appeal through the higher education financing (HEF) portal.

“There is an operational mechanism for appeal through the following portal www.hef.co.ke,” Inyangala remarked.

The new university funding model has categorized students into five bands based on family income.

Band 1 will pay 5% of their school fees while the government covers 95%, Band 2 will pay 10%, Band 3 will pay 20%, Band 4 will pay 30% while Band 5 will pay 40%.

