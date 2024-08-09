Here is JIMI WANJIGI’s mother's message to RUTO and his masked ‘goons’ for raiding her son's home.





Friday, August 9, 2024 - The mother of renowned billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi has spoken out after President William Ruto used police officers to raid his home in Muthaiga.

The sleuths, acting on orders from State House, broke into Wanjigi’s house and beat his wife and children, accusing them of hiding a ‘terrorist.’

Police said they raided the billionaire's house after they found four tear gas canisters and a complex communication gadget belonging to security agencies in one of his vehicles.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Wanjigi's mother maintained that her son had never been a criminal.

"It is very unfortunate that this had to happen after Jimi's father was buried about a month ago.

"I'm the mother of Jimi; I've known him very well since childhood and he has never been a criminal.

"He is a loving son, father and husband. I wish that after what happened to him, everyone would open their eyes and see that he is innocent," she remarked.

According to Wanjigi's lawyer, Willis Otieno, his clients were woken up at 6:00 a.m. on Friday by marauding men who forced their way into the rooms.

Otieno claimed that the men were covered in balaclavas and they pointed guns at his clients after forcing them out of their rooms.

"At 6 a.m. in the morning, my clients were woken up by marauding men jumping in their rooms wearing balaclavas and carrying assault rifles.

"They forced them out of their rooms and pointed guns at them, tore things within the house, and purported that they were searching," Otieno claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST