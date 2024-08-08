See the lavish party that RAILA’s men led by JOHO and OPIYO WANDAYI hosted to celebrate after being sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries (VIDEO).





Friday, August 9, 2024 - The four ODM leaders who were appointed to the Cabinet by President William Ruto hosted a lavish party to celebrate after being sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries at State House on Thursday.

The party which was held in one of the posh hotels in Nairobi was attended by family and friends of the four Cabinet Secretaries, including Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida Odinga.

In the video, Joho is seen sharing a light moment with Mama Ida Odinga and hugging her passionately.

The video has sparked reactions on X, with a section of X users accusing the ODM leaders of being opportunists and feasting on the blood of innocent youths who died in the protests.

"Feasting on innocent youth's blood. Shame,’’ wrote an X user.

"Same monkeys in different forest. Same opulence & show off,’’ another user commented.

‘’Big ballers are in town, get ready for marinated stupidity,’’ an X user warned Kenyans.

Watch the video.

