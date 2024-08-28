Here is BABU OWINO’s message after MUSEVENI accused him of planning to overthrow his government





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has responded to accusations by Uganda’s dictator President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who alleged that Babu was planning to overthrow his government with the help of members of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

In a statement on Tuesday, Babu Owino confirmed that he was indeed planning to oust Museveni, asserting that both Kenyan and Ugandan youths need strong and visionary leaders who truly understand their needs.

The ODM MP vowed to continue to champion proper leadership regardless of the criticism.

“As a young leader in Kenya, having grown up in poverty, I know what it means to lack. If you tell me that you’ve slept hungry, I know what it means to lack food because I’ve been through that.

"If you tell me that you lack school fees, I will feel you because I know what it is to lack school fees.

"Because of the challenges that we face in Kenya and Africa, we as leaders are meant to provide solutions.

“As Babu Owino, I stand for a democratic society where a child in Kenya will receive proper medication, and education and will equally get a job.

"Equally, a child in Uganda should receive the same treatment as a child in Kenya.

"Because of this, we must offer alternative visions of leadership that will save Africans from the shackles of oppression and the jaws of poverty,” said Babu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST