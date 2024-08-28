Wenye Nchi: Watch the moment a student was dropped by a chopper at Kabarak High School (VIDEO).

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A video of a parent dropping his son off by a chopper at Kabarak High School has caused a buzz on the internet as schools reopen.
In
the trending video, a chopper is seen landing in the school compound as other
students report to school.
Interestingly,
the students were not surprised, given that it’s something that happens
frequently at the school.
Some
elite Kenyans, among them little-known Rift Valley billionaires, take their
children to the top-performing school
Kabarak
High School topped the list of the best performers in last year’s Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) after posting a mean score of 10.43.
Watch
the video.
Watch the moment a student was dropped by a chopper at Kabarak High School (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/fcGsEtU1nO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 28, 2024
