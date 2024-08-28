Wenye Nchi: Watch the moment a student was dropped by a chopper at Kabarak High School (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A video of a parent dropping his son off by a chopper at Kabarak High School has caused a buzz on the internet as schools reopen.

In the trending video, a chopper is seen landing in the school compound as other students report to school.

Interestingly, the students were not surprised, given that it’s something that happens frequently at the school.

Some elite Kenyans, among them little-known Rift Valley billionaires, take their children to the top-performing school

Kabarak High School topped the list of the best performers in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) after posting a mean score of 10.43.

Watch the video.

Watch the moment a student was dropped by a chopper at Kabarak High School (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/fcGsEtU1nO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 28, 2024

