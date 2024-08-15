Empty Promise: See the state of Olkejuado University in Kajiado that RUTO launched in 2018 - It is now a grazing field (VIDEO).

Thursday, August 14, 2024 - In 2018 when Ruto was the Deputy President, he went to Kajiado County for a development tour, where he laid a foundation for the construction of Olkejuado University of Applied Technology.
6 years down the line, the project has not started, despite
Ruto promising the residents that the University will be completed within the
shortest time possible.
Political activist Morara Kebaso visited the site and
discovered that the land where the University was to be constructed has been
turned into a grazing field.
This comes even after Ruto continues to launch more projects
across the country.
Most of the projects
stall after laying the foundation and taking photos for public relation stunts.
Watch the video.
At Olkejuado University in Kajiado. Machozi. Machozi. @WilliamsRuto tangu 2018 hadi saa hii si ni mchezo nani? pic.twitter.com/ejHCCKFK6z— Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) August 14, 2024
Ruto launched the project in 2018 and tweeted about it.
