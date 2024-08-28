Former Arsenal goalkeeper, WOJCIECH SZCZESNY, announces retirement from football at 34







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

Szczesny announced his decision on Tuesday, August 27, two weeks after his contract at Juventus was mutually terminated.

The Polish goalkeeper stated on Instagram that his heart is no longer in playing after an 18-year career, and now wants to focus his attention on his family.

'I left Warsaw, my hometown in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream – to make a living out of football,' Szczesny wrote on Instagram.

'Little did I know it would be a start of a journey of a lifetime. Little did I know that I would get to play for the biggest clubs in the world and represent my country 84 times. Little did I know that not only would I make a living out of the game but the game would become my whole life.

'I didn't just realise my dreams, I've arrived where my imagination wouldn't even dare to take me. I played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior.

'I've made friends for life, created unforgettable memories and met people who have made an incredible impact on my life. Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football…

'But I also gave the game all I had. I gave the game 18 years of my life, everyday, without excuses. Today, tough my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore.

'I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family – my amazing wife Marina and our two beautiful children Liam and Noelia.

'Therefore, I have decided to retire from professional football.

'A journey's end is a time for reflection and gratitude. There's a lot of people that I would have to thank in this spot but I will try to that personally with each one of them. But to you – the fans I owe a special thank you for being on this journey with me.

For the support and criticism, for the love and hate, for being the most beautiful and romantic part of football. Without you none of this would make any sense! Thank you!

'Now, every story has an end but in life every ending is a new beginning. What this new path will bring for me only the time will tell. But if the last 18 years have taught me anything it is that nothing is impossible and believe me, I'm going to dream BIG!'

Szczesny played 181 times for Arsenal having joined the club’s academy in 2006, before breaking into the first team set-up at the Emirates.

The Polish goalkeeper won two FA Cups during Arsene Wenger’s time as manager, with the 2015 final proving his final appearance for the Gunners.

He played for Roma on loan for two seasons, before completing a permanent transfer to Juventus in 2017.

Szczesny won eight trophies, including three league titles. during his time at Juventus having succeeded Gianluigi Buffon as their first-choice goalkeeper.

He was also named Serie A goalkeeper of the year after the 2019-20 season.

Szczesny also played 84 times for Poland during his international career, featuring in two World Cups and three European Championships.