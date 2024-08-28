Former Arsenal goalkeeper, WOJCIECH SZCZESNY, announces retirement from football at 34

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.
Szczesny announced his decision on Tuesday, August 27, two
weeks after his contract at Juventus was mutually terminated.
The Polish goalkeeper stated on Instagram that his heart is
no longer in playing after an 18-year career, and now wants to focus his
attention on his family.
'I left Warsaw, my hometown
in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream – to make a living out
of football,' Szczesny wrote on Instagram.
'Little did I know it would
be a start of a journey of a lifetime. Little did I know that I would get to
play for the biggest clubs in the world and represent my country 84 times.
Little did I know that not only would I make a living out of the game but the
game would become my whole life.
'I didn't just realise my
dreams, I've arrived where my imagination wouldn't even dare to take me. I
played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without
ever feeling inferior.
'I've made friends for life,
created unforgettable memories and met people who have made an incredible
impact on my life. Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the
beautiful game of football…
'But I also gave the game all
I had. I gave the game 18 years of my life, everyday, without excuses. Today,
tough my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore.
'I feel that right now it is
time to give all of my attention to my family – my amazing wife Marina and our
two beautiful children Liam and Noelia.
'Therefore, I have decided to
retire from professional football.
'A journey's end is a time
for reflection and gratitude. There's a lot of people that I would have to
thank in this spot but I will try to that personally with each one of them. But
to you – the fans I owe a special thank you for being on this journey with me.
For the support and criticism, for the love and hate, for
being the most beautiful and romantic part of football. Without you none of
this would make any sense! Thank you!
'Now, every story has an end but in life every ending is a
new beginning. What this new path will bring for me only the time will tell.
But if the last 18 years have taught me anything it is that nothing is
impossible and believe me, I'm going to dream BIG!'
Szczesny played 181 times for Arsenal having joined the
club’s academy in 2006, before breaking into the first team set-up at the
Emirates.
The Polish goalkeeper won two FA Cups during Arsene Wenger’s
time as manager, with the 2015 final proving his final appearance for the
Gunners.
He played for Roma on loan for two seasons, before
completing a permanent transfer to Juventus in 2017.
Szczesny won eight trophies, including three league titles.
during his time at Juventus having succeeded Gianluigi Buffon as their
first-choice goalkeeper.
He was also named Serie A goalkeeper of the year after the
2019-20 season.
Szczesny also played 84 times for Poland during his
international career, featuring in two World Cups and three European
Championships.
