FLOYD MAYWEATHER and TYGA sued after allegedly failing to pay for millions worth of Jewelry

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A Miami jeweller named Leonard Sulaymanov has reportedly sued Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tyga for at least $4 million, alleging they committed RICO activities.
According to the Miami New Times, Leonard Sulaymanov is
suing Mayweather and his company, the Money Team, for allegedly violating the
“Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.”
Additionally, Sulaymanov is accusing Mayweather of “fraud,
civil conspiracy, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and civil theft, among
other allegations.”
The outlet adds that the jeweller reportedly filed the suit
on Friday, August 23, in a federal court in Miami. Miami New
Times adds that Tyga, whose government name is Michael Ray
Nguyen-Stevenson, is also named in the suit for allegedly failing to satisfy
payment for a Rolex watch.
According to the outlet, the lawsuit asserts that
the “defendants used the plaintiff’s reputation, business, and inventory
to systemically steal and convert the plaintiff’s watches and jewellery to
their own without paying the full and fair price.”
In June 2021, the jeweller reportedly met with Mayweather
and sold him an Audemars Piguet watch, two Richard Mille watches, a Patek
Philippe watch, a Rolex, a diamond ring, and a diamond necklace. Furthermore,
Sulaymanov alleges that he only received $267,000 for the items before
Mayweather left Miami. To note, the jeweller reportedly documented the purchase
with photos of the jeweller and Mayweather’s cash payment.
Two weeks later, Sulaymanov allegedly travelled to Las Vegas
to meet Mayweather and Tyga. He allegedly brought “ten Rolex Presidential
Anniversary watches, a Rolex Day-Date 40, and a Richard Mille” to their
meeting.
At their gathering, Tyga allegedly agreed to purchase the
Rolex Day-Date for $79,000. Additionally, Mayweather allegedly made “more
purchases” from the jeweller. However, he allegedly “failed to pay off the
existing account balance.”
[Mayweather and Tyga were] luring plaintiffs into a false
sense of security that they would have an ongoing business relationship that
would benefit everyone involved,” the suit reads per the Miami New Times.
“However, as days passed and no wires were being received, Plaintiffs got
concerned and started exchanging text messages with Defendants through their
agent… about when payment could be expected.”
According to the outlet, Sulaymanov is seeking an overdue
balance of “over $3,883,657.00” from Mayweather and Tyga. The jeweller is also
seeking compensation for “humiliation, embarrassment, and mental anguish.”
