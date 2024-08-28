FLOYD MAYWEATHER and TYGA sued after allegedly failing to pay for millions worth of Jewelry







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A Miami jeweller named Leonard Sulaymanov has reportedly sued Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tyga for at least $4 million, alleging they committed RICO activities.

According to the Miami New Times, Leonard Sulaymanov is suing Mayweather and his company, the Money Team, for allegedly violating the “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.”

Additionally, Sulaymanov is accusing Mayweather of “fraud, civil conspiracy, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and civil theft, among other allegations.”

The outlet adds that the jeweller reportedly filed the suit on Friday, August 23, in a federal court in Miami. Miami New Times adds that Tyga, whose government name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, is also named in the suit for allegedly failing to satisfy payment for a Rolex watch.

According to the outlet, the lawsuit asserts that the “defendants used the plaintiff’s reputation, business, and inventory to systemically steal and convert the plaintiff’s watches and jewellery to their own without paying the full and fair price.”

In June 2021, the jeweller reportedly met with Mayweather and sold him an Audemars Piguet watch, two Richard Mille watches, a Patek Philippe watch, a Rolex, a diamond ring, and a diamond necklace. Furthermore, Sulaymanov alleges that he only received $267,000 for the items before Mayweather left Miami. To note, the jeweller reportedly documented the purchase with photos of the jeweller and Mayweather’s cash payment.

Two weeks later, Sulaymanov allegedly travelled to Las Vegas to meet Mayweather and Tyga. He allegedly brought “ten Rolex Presidential Anniversary watches, a Rolex Day-Date 40, and a Richard Mille” to their meeting.

At their gathering, Tyga allegedly agreed to purchase the Rolex Day-Date for $79,000. Additionally, Mayweather allegedly made “more purchases” from the jeweller. However, he allegedly “failed to pay off the existing account balance.”

[Mayweather and Tyga were] luring plaintiffs into a false sense of security that they would have an ongoing business relationship that would benefit everyone involved,” the suit reads per the Miami New Times. “However, as days passed and no wires were being received, Plaintiffs got concerned and started exchanging text messages with Defendants through their agent… about when payment could be expected.”

According to the outlet, Sulaymanov is seeking an overdue balance of “over $3,883,657.00” from Mayweather and Tyga. The jeweller is also seeking compensation for “humiliation, embarrassment, and mental anguish.”