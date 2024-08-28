Footballer JUAN IZQUIERDO dies at 27 after collapsing on the pitch during Copa Libertadores game





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Uruguayan footballer, Juan Izquierdo has d! ed at the age of 27, days after collapsing during a game in Brazil, according to his Uruguayan club and South American football's governing body.

The club, Nacional, posted a statement on social media saying Izquierdo's death is felt 'in deep pain and impact in our hearts' and 'all Nacional is in grief for his irreplaceable loss.'

South American soccer's governing body also posted a tribute, just days after he collapsed on the field and was rushed to hospital before the team announced he was in a 'stable condition'.

Izquierdo was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein after he collapsed during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Sao Paulo's Morumbi Stadium last Thursday.

The hospital said in a statement late Tuesday that Izquierdo had 'cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.

In a statement Monday, doctors at the hospital had said Izquierdo was experiencing increased intracranial pressure. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday and under neurological critical care since Monday.

Uruguayan media said Izquierdo's parents and Nacional executives were at the hospital in Sao Paulo.

Izquierdo was married and had two children.

Uruguay's first- and second-division leagues were postponed at the weekend due to concerns over Izquierdo's health. Sao Paulo players wore a shirt in support of the Uruguayan footballer before the team's 2-1 Brazilian league win against Vitoria on Sunday.

Izquierdo's professional career began in 2018 at local club Cerro. He joined Peñarol the following year before moving to Montevideo Wanderers.

Izquierdo was signed by Nacional in 2022, played one match, and then was transferred to the local Liverpool club.

The defender was one of Liverpool's best players in the campaign that led the team to a Uruguayan league title in 2023, the club's first in more than a century.

Izquierdo returned to Nacional this year before his sudden demise.