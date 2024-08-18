A man pulls out a ‘rungu’ after losing Ksh 10,000 within minutes to the infamous ‘Pata Potea’ conmen - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - A man fell victim to the infamous ‘Pata Potea’ conmen who operate with impunity in the busy streets of Nairobi CBD, especially around Bus Station, OTC, and Muthurwa.

He was passing by when the conmen lured him to play a game, with a promise of doubling his money.

After being convinced to play the game, he gave Ksh 10,000 to the conmen, hoping to make a killing.

However, he lost the money after playing the game.

The distressed man pulled out a ‘rungu’ and threatened to unleash violence after losing his hard-earned money.

However, the conmen ganged up against him, prompting him to flee from the scene.

The conmen work in cahoots with police officers and rogue city council askaris.

