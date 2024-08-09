Disband Meru County! - KHALWALE urges RUTO after MCAs impeached KAWIRA MWANGAZA for the third time in 2 years





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged President William Ruto to disband the Meru County Assembly after MCAs impeached Governor Kawira Mwangaza for the third time in 2 years.

On Thursday, 49 MCAs voted in favor of the impeachment motion tabled by nominated MCA and Deputy Majority Leader Zipporah Kinya.

17 MCAs strived without success to save her.

Mwangaza faced accusations of abuse of office, gross misconduct, and violation of the Constitution.

Reacting to Mwangaza’s impeachment, Khalwale called for the suspension of the entire Meru County Assembly and called for a fresh vote to elect new leaders.

“The impeachment of the governor of Meru must now invite the president to step in as provided for under Article 192 of the Constitution of Kenya.

"Namely, initiate the process of suspension of this county government that will eventually pave the way for fresh elections for both the governor and MCAs," Khalwale wrote on his official X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST